Seasonably warm and dry for our Halloween

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a great start to our week as we will stay near our seasonal temperatures and staying nice and dry with our weather conditions to start the week.

If you have any Halloween plans this evening, temperatures will stay comfortable and cool during trick or treating hours.

We will increase with more clouds during the night, but still staying nice and dry with light winds.

As the night continues make sure to have a jacket or sweater on hand because it will be a chilly night.

Over the next few days, we will see more clouds along with stronger winds by Wednesday, November 2.

We are in for a major cooldown this week as afternoon highs will drop about 10-15 degrees below normal by the middle of the week with an increase for possible rain showers.