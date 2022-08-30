Excessive heat arrives back in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat is back with afternoon highs reaching hotter than our seasonal average of 106 for the next few days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Yuma counties until 8 pm Wednesday.

For Imperial counties, an Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect but will extend until 8 pm Monday, September 5th.

When dealing with excessive heat it's important to extra safety precautions especially if anyone plans to spend any time outdoors.

For the remainder of the week afternoon highs will reach 107-115 across our area.