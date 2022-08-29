Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:51 PM

A heat wave returns in the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A major heat wave is taking over the Desert Southwest in the upcoming days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the Desert Southwest and will go into effect from 10 am Tuesday (TOMORROW) until 8 PM Wednesday for Yuma counties.

An Excessive Heat Warning for Imperial counties will go into effect from 10 am Tuesday (TOMORROW) until 8 PM (MONDAY).

The week is looking to be calm, clear, and dry with tons of sunshine.

By tomorrow temperatures will start to rise, with afternoon highs climbing up to 107 - 112 and we can expect these warmer conditions for the whole week.

Make sure to take extra precautions as these extremely hot temperatures could be very dangerous and even deadly.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content