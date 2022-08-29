A heat wave returns in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A major heat wave is taking over the Desert Southwest in the upcoming days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the Desert Southwest and will go into effect from 10 am Tuesday (TOMORROW) until 8 PM Wednesday for Yuma counties.

An Excessive Heat Warning for Imperial counties will go into effect from 10 am Tuesday (TOMORROW) until 8 PM (MONDAY).

The week is looking to be calm, clear, and dry with tons of sunshine.

By tomorrow temperatures will start to rise, with afternoon highs climbing up to 107 - 112 and we can expect these warmer conditions for the whole week.

Make sure to take extra precautions as these extremely hot temperatures could be very dangerous and even deadly.