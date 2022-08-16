Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:01 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Warmer temperatures and staying sticky!

Weather Authority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Over the next few days temperatures will be near or even slightly above our seasonal average of 107.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 90s by the middle of this week.

On top of the warmer temperatures there's still plenty of moisture making it feel muggy and uncomfortable.

Stronger winds will pickup later this evening and later tonight with possible gusts reaching 30 MPH. Be aware blowing dust and sand is possible.

Tracking scattered storms today and will increase in greater rain chances come tomorrow and later this week.

Keep in mind when storms develop there's potential for heavy rainfall which could lead to localize flooding.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content