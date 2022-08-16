Warmer temperatures and staying sticky!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Over the next few days temperatures will be near or even slightly above our seasonal average of 107.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 90s by the middle of this week.

On top of the warmer temperatures there's still plenty of moisture making it feel muggy and uncomfortable.

Stronger winds will pickup later this evening and later tonight with possible gusts reaching 30 MPH. Be aware blowing dust and sand is possible.

Tracking scattered storms today and will increase in greater rain chances come tomorrow and later this week.

Keep in mind when storms develop there's potential for heavy rainfall which could lead to localize flooding.