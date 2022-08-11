Tracking more storm development

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have plenty of moisture staying in the Desert Southwest and you will feel it.

Dew points will remain in the 60s keeping our conditions warm and sticky for the rest of the week.

Today rain chances are looking light, but storms still have the potential to develop with greater chances by tomorrow.

Make sure to stay alert when we have light rain showers it could lead to heavier rainfall, gusty winds, lightning and even localized flooding.

Over the next several days we could see some measurable rain in a lot of areas across Yuma and Imperial Counties.

