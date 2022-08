YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy August 1st! Kicking off a new month with cooler than normal temperatures but still have plenty of moisture within our region.

Feeling extra muggy this morning and even by the afternoon, it will still feel very sticky as our dew points will stay in the 60s.

With extra moisture still tracking possible rain chances this week and even greater chances by the weekend.