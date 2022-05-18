News 11 Weather Authority: Another slight decrease

May 18th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The checks and balances continue to some degree between the Western high pressure ridge and disturbances that continue to make a slight impact on the Desert Southwest.

Our daytime highs have taken another slight drop, with maximum temps ranging from 96 to 98 degrees.

Expect that trend to hit a bump in the road on Thursday, with slight overall temperature increases across the board.

Wind speeds should also pick up on both Thursday and Friday across our area, with wind gusts potentially maximizing between 20 to 30 miles per hour.