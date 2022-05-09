Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:55 AM
Published 7:46 AM

Cooler start to our week

KYMA Weather Authority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will have a relief with our temperatures as we will be slightly below normal. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Winds much lighter than what we felt over the weekend, however we will still feel a light breeze through the afternoon with possible wind gusts of 10 to 20 MPH.

Stronger winds will reappear by the evening hours especially in Imperial Valley with possible gusts up to 40 MPH. We will have much calmer winds by tomorrow.

Tomorrow our temperatures will continue to be slightly below normal, so enjoy the cooler temperatures for now as we will eventually warm back up to the triple digits again.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content