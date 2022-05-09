Cooler start to our week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will have a relief with our temperatures as we will be slightly below normal. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Winds much lighter than what we felt over the weekend, however we will still feel a light breeze through the afternoon with possible wind gusts of 10 to 20 MPH.

Stronger winds will reappear by the evening hours especially in Imperial Valley with possible gusts up to 40 MPH. We will have much calmer winds by tomorrow.

Tomorrow our temperatures will continue to be slightly below normal, so enjoy the cooler temperatures for now as we will eventually warm back up to the triple digits again.