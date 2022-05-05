Warm Cinco De Mayo with warmer days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Cinco De Mayo! It's going to be a warm and sunny day. Make sure to grab your sombreros and drink plenty of water. Temperatures will be warmer than what we felt yesterday as afternoon highs will rise near the triple digits.

Even though temperatures are going to be warm, winds will stay very light with winds of 5 to 10 MPH.

Our temperatures are on the rise as a ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over our region. Conditions will stay seasonably dry with clear skies.

We have chances to experience our first triple digits temperatures of the year, as high temperatures will be 10-degrees above-normal for the remainder of the week.