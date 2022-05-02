News 11 Weather Authority: Near normal May start

May 2nd, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Overall temperature readings to start out the month of May have been reasonable, with near normal feeling abounding so far.

Another weak disturbance entering the Interior West will help keep our temps that way for another day, as high pressure tries to break in from the South.

The Ridge will have it's way by Thursday, as daytime high temperatures should start peaking at or slightly above the 100 degree mark.

That trend will last through Saturday, before temps start tumbling once again.