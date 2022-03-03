Warm temperatures continue with more changes by tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will start the day with clear skies before we start to see a few clouds in our sky by lunch time. Our temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon as the heat continues again.

Winds will be breezy later this morning with stronger winds expected by the afternoon and into the evening with wind gusts 20 to 25 MPH. Come tomorrow, we'll deal with gusty winds through Saturday.

There is a Wind Advisory for the Southwest corner of the Imperial valley starting tonight 7 p.m. (PST) through 7 p.m. (PST) tomorrow for wind gusts up to 50 MPH. The Weather Authority Team will keep track if a Wind Advisory extends closer to our area.

Bigger changes with our temperatures will occur tomorrow as our temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees below normal with even chillier temperatures for the weekend.

There are chances to see some scattered showers tomorrow so don't be surprised if you feel a light sprinkle.