February 28th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After enjoying the final weekend of February of daytime highs in the 70s, the rising mercury has elevated in the 80s.

High pressure to the West will strengthen for another couple of days, getting our high end mercury up close to 90 degrees.

Beyond this, the ridge will weaken and another system will bring another sharp temperature drop by the next weekend.