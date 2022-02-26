News 11 Weather Authority: Nice weekend ahead

February 25th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The cold swath of arctic air brought in by the latest weather system at the midpoint of this week is slowly dissipating.

In addition to the departure of that disturbance, the emergence of a ridge in the East Pacific will gradually elevate our overall mercury numbers.

This weekend, our daytime highs should be slightly below or near normal.

In increase in temperature could get us close to a 90 degree high by next Wednesday.