News 11 Weather Authority: Cold aftermath

February 24th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A day after the latest Winter weather system dished out heavy winds, light rain and abnormally cold air; the cold remains.

A cold pocket of residual cold air remains in our area and will likely allow our overnight temperatures to dip into the low 40s or high 30s.

The cold air should continue to linger, but will weaken over the next several days.

A developing ridge of high pressure will gradually increase our overall mercury levels, that could see the temperatures jump almost 30 degrees by next Wednesday.