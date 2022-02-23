News 11 Weather Authority: Cold, wind and rain

February 23rd, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest Winter weather system continues to bring hefty wind gusts, some rain, and plenty of cold air into the Desert Southwest.

Daytime high temperatures have dropped into the low 60s and high 50s across our area, which is easily 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Even though the wind speeds are not quite as strong overall like the last couple of days, gusts still managed to eclipse the 30 to 35 mile per hour mark.

For the most part, our official rain totals have landed on the unmeasurable side, but the Yuma area took in .04" of rainfall.

Expect our gradual clearing to continue tonight and into Thursday.

The excess cold effect should stick around for the next day or so, before a significant temperature climb really takes off for the next several days.