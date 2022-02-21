First Alert Forecast: Another windy day

After one wind advisory ends and another is set to begin across Imperial County

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Unsettled weather conditions are expected through mid-week as a series of weather disturbances will bring enhanced winds, much cooler temperatures and precipitation in the form of lower

elevation rain and mountain snow. More tranquil conditions with moderating temperatures are expected by the latter half of the work week into next weekend.