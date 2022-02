February 18th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For this time of year, we've reach near perfect weather conditions.

We have clear skies, minimal winds and near normal temperatures on this Friday.

Coming out of a much cooler place, we are transitioning into warmer feelings, thanks to a ridge of high pressure from the West.

Daytime high temps should elevate to the lower 80s, before we start declining the overall mercury come next week.