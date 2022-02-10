First Alert Forecast: Well above normal

Temps across the Desert Southwest will continue to climb well above the average into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong high pressure aloft situated along the West Coast will result in clear skies and well above normal temperatures at least through the weekend. High temperatures in the upper 70s to as warm

as 85 degrees are expected through Monday with no chance of precipitation. A likely weather system for the middle of next week should briefly drop temperatures back to or even slightly below normal, while bringing slight chances of precipitation.