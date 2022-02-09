First Alert Forecast: 80 degree days just getting started

Temps across the West could climb as high as 10 to 25 degrees above normal on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong high pressure aloft situated along the West Coast will result in mostly clear skies and well above normal temperatures at least through the weekend. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s are expected through Monday with no chance of precipitation. A potential shift to a more unsettled weather pattern is possible by the middle of next week.