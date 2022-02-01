First Alert Forecast: Windy & cooler

A weather system will move into the region leading to windy conditions across the Lower Colorado River Valley.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday, a weather system will move into the region leading to windy conditions across the Lower Colorado River Valley and breezy conditions elsewhere, while bringing chances for light precipitation, mostly in the higher terrain across south-central and eastern Arizona. Colder temperatures will also move into the region with below normal temperatures lasting through at least Friday and the possibility of freezing overnight temperatures for some rural desert areas by Wednesday night.