First Alert Forecast: Changes on the way

Below average temps and strong gusty winds make their way into the Desert Southwest by midweek

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Starting Wednesday, a weather system will move into the region leading to windy conditions across the Lower Colorado River Valley, while bringing chances for light precipitation across south-central and eastern Arizona. Colder temperatures will also move into the region with below normal temperatures lasting through at least Friday and the possibility of freezing overnight temperatures for some rural desert areas by Wednesday night.