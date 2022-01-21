News 11 Weather Authority: Wind gusts approaching

January 20th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The continued pattern of high pressure to the West and a trough in the Intermountain West has helped sustain slightly warmer than normal conditions here at home.

The trough will make way for a weak disturbance to roll into Northern and Central Arizona as soon as Friday.

This will allow for wind gusts from 20 to 25 miles per hour to form in our area for Friday evening on into Saturday.

Despite these elements at play, don't expect temperatures to drop much before they gradually rise as we move into next week.