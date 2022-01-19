First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for days!
Above average temperatures and mostly cloudy skies continue into the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weak weather system will slowly exit the region today with a few lingering light showers possible mainly east of the Phoenix area. Dry conditions along with near normal temperatures will then prevail through at least Friday before a mostly dry weather system possibly brings more shower chances and breezy conditions to the area over the weekend.
