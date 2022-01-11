Warm and breezy Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Starting off the morning windy. We can expect morning winds around 9 to 25 MPH. We will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures are slightly above normal the average is 69-degrees.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, with speeds around 9 to 20 MPH, and this will continue until later tonight. Temperatures will cool down to the low 30s and mid-40s.

By tomorrow we will be slightly warmer temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the upper 70s by the end of the week. Clouds will increase by tomorrow and we will see mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow. We could see some possible rain showers by the middle of the week the Weather Authority Team will bring updates on weather changes.