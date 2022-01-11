Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:46 AM

Warm and breezy Tuesday

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
KYMA Weather Authority
Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Starting off the morning windy. We can expect morning winds around 9 to 25 MPH. We will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures are slightly above normal the average is 69-degrees.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, with speeds around 9 to 20 MPH, and this will continue until later tonight. Temperatures will cool down to the low 30s and mid-40s.

By tomorrow we will be slightly warmer temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the upper 70s by the end of the week. Clouds will increase by tomorrow and we will see mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow. We could see some possible rain showers by the middle of the week the Weather Authority Team will bring updates on weather changes.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content