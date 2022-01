January 5th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In the 5th day of the new year, the 1st warm-up of 2022 is just getting started.

For the most part, daytime highs have peaked into the high 60s on this Wednesday.

Those numbers are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week due to an emerging ridge of high pressure.

The warmth is not expected to rise much above that range within the next several days.