Published 11:31 PM

First Alert Forecast: The place to be

Above average temperatures expected to last into the weekend and possibly beyond

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  High pressure entrenched over the southwestern United States will continue to influence our local weather conditions through Friday with mostly clear skies as well as moderating temperatures. A low pressure system will pass to our north late Friday into Saturday bringing an increase in clouds with no precipitation. Another weather system may affect the region during the early to middle portion of next week, possibly bringing a return to precipitation chances.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

