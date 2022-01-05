First Alert Forecast: Feels so good!

Temperatures swell to the mid 70's as we start to close out the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure entrenched over the southwestern United States will continue to influence our local weather conditions through at Friday with mostly clear skies as well as moderating temperatures.

A low pressure will pass to our north late Friday into Saturday bringing an increase in clouds with no precipitation expected. Another weather system may affect the region during the early to middle portion of next week, possibly bringing higher precipitation chances.