News 11 Weather Authority: 1st warm-up coming

January 4th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Our opening "cold snap" for 2022 is about to fade out.

After 4 consecutive days of below normal temperatures to start off the new year, we are about to embark on the 1st warm-up of 2022.

High pressure that anchored in the East Pacific will raise our daytime high temperatures into the low 70s starting on Wednesday.

That trend will continue for the next several days, as the ridge will be strong enough to keep the Winter weather pattern from effecting our area like it did the last week of 2021.