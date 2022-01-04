First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warmer days

A continued warming trend should result in highs in the upper 60's to low 70's

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A strengthening weather system will miss our weather to the north. As it moves into the Eastern United States, colder air will be displaced off to our east. This will allow for a continued warming trend, resulting in highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across desert locations through the next week. Occasional high clouds could filter out the sun, however, mostly dry conditions are anticipated. Chances for measurable precipitation will remain under 10% through at least Monday.