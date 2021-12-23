First Alert Forecast: Ready for rain!?!?

Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas. The bulk of showers will move east Saturday but isolated showers are still possible for the lower desert. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue into next week with additional chances of precipitation while temperatures remain at or below seasonal normals.