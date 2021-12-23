Skip to Content
Published 11:13 PM

First Alert Forecast: Ready for rain!?!?

Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas. The bulk of showers will move east Saturday but isolated showers are still possible for the lower desert. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue into next week with additional chances of precipitation while temperatures remain at or below seasonal normals.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

