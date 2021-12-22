Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Goodbye 70’s!

Our final day of the year in 70 degree temps will be felt across the Desert Southwest on Thursday before a gradual cool down takes us into the new year

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will lead to above normal temperatures through tomorrow despite considerable cloudiness. A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain as early as Thursday.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

