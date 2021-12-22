Skip to Content
Published 5:11 AM

Another cloudy and warmer day

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
KYMA Weather Authority
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Temperatures are slightly warmer today than yesterday. We will continue to remain above our seasonal average. We will be in the low 70s for today.

A ridge of high pressure is still hanging over the region bringing in warmer temperatures. We are expected to be in the high 70s for tomorrow. Temperatures will cool down in the upper 60s by Friday. Clouds will be sticking with us for the rest of the week.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, we can expect some rain showers. We will see showers start to come in early Friday morning. Make sure to have safe traveling if you are heading out of the desert for the holidays.

Local Forecast
Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

