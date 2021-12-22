Another cloudy and warmer day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Temperatures are slightly warmer today than yesterday. We will continue to remain above our seasonal average. We will be in the low 70s for today.

A ridge of high pressure is still hanging over the region bringing in warmer temperatures. We are expected to be in the high 70s for tomorrow. Temperatures will cool down in the upper 60s by Friday. Clouds will be sticking with us for the rest of the week.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, we can expect some rain showers. We will see showers start to come in early Friday morning. Make sure to have safe traveling if you are heading out of the desert for the holidays.