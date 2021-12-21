Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:15 PM

First Alert Forecast: Holiday heat?

Above average temps continue to rise midweek in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through the upcoming weekend with temperatures cooling off slightly and additional chances for precipitation.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content