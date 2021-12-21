First Alert Forecast: Holiday heat?
Above average temps continue to rise midweek in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through the upcoming weekend with temperatures cooling off slightly and additional chances for precipitation.
