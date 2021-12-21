First Alert Forecast: Considerable clouds
Cloudy skies continue to be the norm as we head into the weekend
YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will lead to slightly above normal temperatures through the middle part of the week, but with considerable cloudiness each day. A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday.
