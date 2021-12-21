Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:23 PM

First Alert Forecast: Considerable clouds

Cloudy skies continue to be the norm as we head into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  High pressure over the region will lead to slightly above normal temperatures through the middle part of the week, but with considerable cloudiness each day. A slow moving Pacific weather   system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content