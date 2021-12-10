Cooler temperatures are here and will stick around through the weekend

It's Friday! We are starting pretty chilly and we can expect these cool temperatures to stick around even for our afternoon. Our average for today is 68 degrees and our expected high is 67 degrees, we are feeling seasonable. Clouds will stick around however, come later in the evening skies will start to clear up.

With these cooler temperatures, some parts in the area are currently under a Freeze Warning until 9 A.M Saturday. Places that are in the shaded blue could reach low temperatures around 30 degrees. With these cold temperatures, it can be harmful to crops and pipes. Make sure we are protecting our crops and wrapping or draining our outdoor pipes to help prevent pipes from bursting.

This cooling trend will remain in place. Temperatures are expected to continue to be in the high and low 60s. We can expect more sunshine tomorrow just cooler temperatures for our upcoming weekend.