More moisture and rain chances for today

We have a cloudy day ahead and will increase in clouds later in the evening. Temperatures are going to be pretty cool as we will remain in the low 70s for our high. We are above our normal temperatures, but we are closer to our seasonable average.

With this extra moisture in our atmosphere, we can expect rain in our forecast for today. Storms will start to develop in the Northwest and will push to the Southwest. Make sure to bring an umbrella for today.

Winds will remain light in the morning however, gusty winds will pick up later in the afternoon. We can expect winds to be 20-40 MPH. Make sure to be aware of blowing dust.

Come later in our afternoon and evening we can expect heavier rain and storms to develop in Imperial County and Yuma areas.