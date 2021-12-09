Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:34 AM

More moisture and rain chances for today

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
KYMA Weather Authority
Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.

We have a cloudy day ahead and will increase in clouds later in the evening. Temperatures are going to be pretty cool as we will remain in the low 70s for our high. We are above our normal temperatures, but we are closer to our seasonable average.

With this extra moisture in our atmosphere, we can expect rain in our forecast for today. Storms will start to develop in the Northwest and will push to the Southwest. Make sure to bring an umbrella for today.

Winds will remain light in the morning however, gusty winds will pick up later in the afternoon. We can expect winds to be 20-40 MPH. Make sure to be aware of blowing dust.

Come later in our afternoon and evening we can expect heavier rain and storms to develop in Imperial County and Yuma areas.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content