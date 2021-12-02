Skip to Content
Unseasonable temperatures continue for Thursday

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
KYMA Weather Authority
Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.

High pressure is sticking around, continuing to bring in warm and dry conditions.

Starting off our Thursday cool and will warm up by the afternoon. We are remaining unseasonable and will continue to reach above normal temperatures. Yesterday we hit a new record of 85 degrees.

Winds will remain nice and calm throughout the day. Winds will be under 15MPH.

Slightly cooler temperatures for tomorrow. We can expect a cooling trend to start this upcoming weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

