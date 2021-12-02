Unseasonable temperatures continue for Thursday

High pressure is sticking around, continuing to bring in warm and dry conditions.

Starting off our Thursday cool and will warm up by the afternoon. We are remaining unseasonable and will continue to reach above normal temperatures. Yesterday we hit a new record of 85 degrees.

Winds will remain nice and calm throughout the day. Winds will be under 15MPH.

Slightly cooler temperatures for tomorrow. We can expect a cooling trend to start this upcoming weekend.