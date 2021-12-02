Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: More records fall

El Centro sets a new record at 87 degrees, Imperial ties a record and Yuma comes close again

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions with light winds will be common across the region through at least the weekend. Afternoon temperatures are likely to be within a few degrees of daily records through the period. A more active weather pattern will take hold by early next week, with a series of weather systems affecting the Southwest Tuesday and Wednesday, and again during next weekend.

