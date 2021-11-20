News 11 Weather Authority: Cloud build-up

November 19th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The continued theme of above average mercury in the Desert Southwest will likely last through this weekend and beyond.

The emerging Winter weather pattern to the North is gaining a little more traction on the Interior West, but high pressure aloft continues to hold it's ground.

The addition of cloud coverage in our area will act as an insulator, not allowing the mercury to sink to chilly levels for at least the next couple of days.

Don't expect any significant changes until we get close to the Thanksgiving holiday, where the daytime temps are expected to drop into the 70s and the skies are expected to clear up by that time.