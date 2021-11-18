News 11 Weather Authority: Short-term minimal changes

November 18th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though we have had a recent temperature turn-down, thanks to an increasingly emergent Winter weather pattern to our North, don't expect any significant changes in the short-term.

High pressure that continues to stay anchored in the East Pacific will continue to have enough influence on our area to where the overall mercury content will remain slightly above average into the week of the Thanksgiving holiday.

As far as the long-range forecast goes, we can expect another cool-down in time for Thanksgiving.

Daytime highs should sink into the mid 70s by that time.