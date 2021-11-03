News 11 Weather Authority: Warming continues

November 3rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The slow strengthening of the latest ridge of high pressure continues, as most of our area daytime highs peaked in the high 80s on this Wednesday.

El Centro exceeded that mark with a daytime high of 92 degrees, which is well above normal for early November.

The ridge should elevate most (if not all) of our area mercury numbers into the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Beyond this, a gradual cooling trend will begin to take hold of the Desert Southwest as soon as the early part of next week.