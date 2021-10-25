First Alert Forecast: Blowing Dust Advisory

A blowing dust advisory is in effect for portions of Imperial County until 9:00 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather system moving through the region today will bring gusty winds, chances for rain, and cooler temperatures. Chances for rain will mostly remain limited to high terrain locations as a cold front moves through late tonight into Tuesday. Drier, cooler weather will set in for Tuesday before quickly warming up again during the second half of the week.