Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:25 PM

First Alert Forecast: Blowing Dust Advisory

A blowing dust advisory is in effect for portions of Imperial County until 9:00 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  A weather system moving through the region today will bring gusty winds, chances for rain, and cooler temperatures. Chances for rain will mostly remain limited to high terrain locations as a cold front moves through late tonight into Tuesday. Drier, cooler weather will set in for Tuesday before quickly warming up again during the second half of the week.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content