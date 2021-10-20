News 11 Weather Authority: Cooler than normal

October 19th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest low pressure disturbance to hit the West coast continues to have it's influence on our area.

Gone are the hefty wind speeds that ranged from 25 to 40 miles per hour, but the cooler air continues to persist.

For the 2nd consecutive day, the Desert Southwest only had daytime mercury that reached to the range of the high 70s and low 80s.

Pretty remarkable, considering that's roughly 10 degrees lower than our normal daytime high readings for this time of year.

Weak high pressure building from the West will bring a mild warming trend our way for the remainder of the work week.