News 11 Weather Authority: Wind and blowing dust

October 18th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A strong low pressure system well to the North is effecting the Desert Southwest with potent winds, blowing dust and cooler temperatures.

After having a weekend with daytime highs in the low 90s, our temps only reached the high 70s and low 80s in most of our area.

Wind speeds have topped off in the neighborhood of 28 to 38 miles per hour in maximum sustained wind gusts.

As the low moves toward the Midwest, expect a gradual warming trend that should last for the rest of the workweek.

