Local Forecast

October 8th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A massive upper level low has affected all of the West Coast, but has at least brought wind and cooler air to the Desert Southwest.

We've had wind speeds ranging from 10 to 25 miles per hour going into Friday evening.

This sets up a relatively cool weekend ahead, with daytime highs slated to range from the mid to high 80s.

Another system early next week could drop our temps even further.