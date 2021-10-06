First Alert Forecast: Winds calm down

Local Forecast

The weekend should be quiet with slightly below normal temperatures.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High clouds will steadily increase through Friday as another weather system approaches the region. By Friday, a few showers will be possible across southeast California and southwest Arizona along with breezy conditions. The weekend should be quiet with slightly below normal temperatures. Winds and clouds will increase again Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next system which should be larger and stronger than recent disturbances. Breezy and much cooler conditions will arrive Tuesday though little in way of precipitation.