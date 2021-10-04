Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:58 PM

News 11 Weather Authority: Overnight showers

October 4th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An upper level low pressure disturbance is already bringing in light to moderate showers and a few imbedded thunderstorms into the Southwest U.S.

So far this evening, the Southern California coastal areas are getting the brunt of the activity.

As we get into the overnight hours, expect light showers to spread across the Desert Southwest.

Rainfall amounts could range from unmeasurable to less than a .10" of an inch.

The wet weather chances should remain until the mid-point of the day on Tuesday.

The Fall-like pattern will remain through at least the rest of the week, with daytime temps dipping into the high 80's.

As Seen on TV / Weather

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content