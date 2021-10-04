News 11 Weather Authority: Overnight showers

Local Forecast

October 4th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An upper level low pressure disturbance is already bringing in light to moderate showers and a few imbedded thunderstorms into the Southwest U.S.

So far this evening, the Southern California coastal areas are getting the brunt of the activity.

As we get into the overnight hours, expect light showers to spread across the Desert Southwest.

Rainfall amounts could range from unmeasurable to less than a .10" of an inch.

The wet weather chances should remain until the mid-point of the day on Tuesday.

The Fall-like pattern will remain through at least the rest of the week, with daytime temps dipping into the high 80's.