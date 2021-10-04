First Alert Forecast: One more hot day

Local Forecast

Noticeable changes in temperature make their way to the desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - One last warm day today but changes will already be noticeable by this afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase through the day, with some showers developing this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves into the region. Showers will become more likely and numerous tonight, with thunderstorms possible Tuesday. Temperatures will also cool by about 10 degrees. Below normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week with dry conditions most likely, though forecast uncertainty increases drastically this weekend.