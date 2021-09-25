News 11 Weather Authority: Late week storms continue

Local Forecast

September 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For a 2nd consecutive day, showers and thunderstorms have taken center stage in our area.

The Imperial Valley got hit with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning before 9 am, which coincided with a Flash Flood Warning in the same area.

From mid-day and into the early stages of the evening, the Desert Southwest has isolated to scattered light rain showers.

The same disturbance will continue to give us storm chances for the rest of the upcoming weekend.