First Alert Forecast: Soggy weekend?

Local Forecast

A chance for more showers follow us into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A slow moving upper level low pressure system will bring unsettled weather conditions across the region through this weekend. Best chances for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon will be focused across southeast California and southwest Arizona.

By late Saturday into Sunday, showers and isolated thunderstorms will become likely across south-central and eastern Arizona.

