Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:28 PM

First Alert Forecast: Soggy weekend?

A chance for more showers follow us into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -   A slow moving upper level low pressure system will bring unsettled weather conditions across the region through this weekend. Best chances for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon will be focused across southeast California and southwest Arizona.
By late Saturday into Sunday, showers and isolated thunderstorms will become likely across south-central and eastern Arizona.  

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content